Dramatic video shows the moments a man was pulled from the path of an oncoming train at the very last second.The heart-stopping near-miss between a train and a commuter at a train station in Australia was all caught on camera.Security camera footage shows a bystander leaping to the aid of an injured pedestrian who had fallen onto the train tracks.The bystander then pulled him to safety moments before he would have been struck by an oncoming train.Authorities later reported that the man was intoxicated when he fell onto the tracks.----------