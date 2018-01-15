Woman driving wrong way on I-95 hits police cruiser in Darien, police say

DARIEN, Connecticut --
Connecticut State Police say a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 crashed into a police cruiser driven by a trooper who was dispatched to stop her.

Police say they began getting calls shortly after midnight Monday about a 2016 Audi driving the wrong way near Exit 6 in Stamford. The car was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed and had several near misses.

Police say a trooper near Exit 12 in Darien located the Audi, and it crashed into him. The officer was able to avoid a head-on crash, but was struck in a sideswipe manner.

Twenty-six-year-old Ashton Steen, of Darien, was charged with driving under the influence and other charges. Police say she admitted she was drinking and thought she was in New Jersey.

She was released on $10,000 bond. A message left at a listing for Steen wasn't immediately returned. She's due back in court on February 20.
