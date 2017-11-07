Video: Bronx woman uses broom to fight off robber attacking husband

Darla Miles has the details on a robbery victim who fought back in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
One of the victims of a violent robbery in the Bronx grabbed a broom and fought back in an incident that was caught on camera.

It happened November 2 inside a residential building in the vicinity of East 175th Street and Crotona Avenue in Crotona Park.

RAW VIDEO
The NYPD released surveilance video of the Bronx robbery.


Police say the suspect waited for the two victims, a 52-year-old man and his 49 year-old wife, to enter their apartment building before he displayed a knife and forced them to the end of the hallway.

The couple doesn't speak English, only Chinese, but the husband showed Eyewitness News how the suspect was hiding behind a door as they entered the building.

After the robber forcibly removed the woman's purse, the male victim got into a struggle with him.

As they fought, the robber slashed the man on his right arm and hand numerous times.

The woman came to her husband's defense, beating the attacker with a broom handle before he eventually fled the building eastbound on East 175th Street, taking $1,200 and a phone.

The victims were treated for their injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned male; last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, light colored pants and a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

