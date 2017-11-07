TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --One of the victims of a violent robbery in the Bronx grabbed a broom and fought back in an incident that was caught on camera.
It happened November 2 inside a residential building in the vicinity of East 175th Street and Crotona Avenue in Crotona Park.
Police say the suspect waited for the two victims, a 52-year-old man and his 49 year-old wife, to enter their apartment building before he displayed a knife and forced them to the end of the hallway.
The couple doesn't speak English, only Chinese, but the husband showed Eyewitness News how the suspect was hiding behind a door as they entered the building.
After the robber forcibly removed the woman's purse, the male victim got into a struggle with him.
As they fought, the robber slashed the man on his right arm and hand numerous times.
The woman came to her husband's defense, beating the attacker with a broom handle before he eventually fled the building eastbound on East 175th Street, taking $1,200 and a phone.
The victims were treated for their injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital.
The suspect is described as a dark skinned male; last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, light colored pants and a dark colored backpack.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
