Vigil held for victims of deadly fire in the Bronx

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Family, friends and neighbors are remembering the victims of one of the deadliest fires in New York City history.

A prayer service at a local church was held Tuesday night.

The previous day, a vigil was also held at the burned-out five-story apartment building in the Belmont section of the Bronx where a dozen people died.

Grief counselors were on hand at local schools Tuesday, as students returned to class for the first time since the devastating fire last Thursday night.

On New Year's Day, some survivors came home.

Some of the residents returned to gather what they could salvage, but the fact remains that those who made it out still lost everything.

One survivor lost four family members in the fire, with a fifth clinging to life in the hospital.

"It's hard to process losing that many family members," said Kadiann Blake. "It seems senseless, I'm upset, I'm grieving. I'm angry, it's just a lot of emotions right now."

There are now several different places accepting donations for those displaced by the fire, along with GoFundMe pages to help pay for burials.

CLICK HERE to help children affected by the Bronx fire.

CLICK HERE for how you can help cover funeral costs for the victims.
RELATED: What we know about the Bronx fire victims

RELATED: Residents speak out about losing everything in fatal Bronx fire
