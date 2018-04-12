CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --A vigil was held Thursday night to remember the 26-year-old woman who was found dismembered in a park in Brooklyn.
As friends and family grieve, police are still searching for the killer.
The mother of Brandy Odom, whose body was found in Canarsie Park, expressed her anguish and anger.
"She didn't deserve this! She didn't deserve the type of pain that you took her through. She didn't deserve it!," said Nicole Odom.
Joining her at the scene of the inexplicable discovery earlier this week were nearly 100 loved ones, filling the place where Brandy's remains were found.
They had a reminder for the city. "There is a monster roaming our streets," one of the mourners said. They said whoever did this is not a human being.
"Don't make no sense. I don't even know who would do some **** like this. That's crazy," said Odom's cousin Robert Newman.
"Moms are suffering. A community is suffering," said community activist Tony Herbert.
"Every time a child walks past this park they're going to recall this," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death. Police say there is hope.
"As of right now it's still an ongoing active investigation. Detectives are following up on numerous leads," said NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Baldassano.
"As long as this person is still on the street our daughters are still in jeopardy," said Adams.
Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that might lead to an arrest.
Odom's family and the community are hoping that will help provide answers on what is a dark mystery in Brooklyn.
The victim's head and naked torso were found face-down among the leaves and twigs in the park. Her arms and legs were later discovered several blocks away.
Late Wednesday morning, sources say a bloody saw was recovered from a trash can near the crime scene.
Police have not said how Brandy was killed although investigators believe she was murdered elsewhere. Her remains were dumped in the park where they were found on Monday evening.
