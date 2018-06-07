Violent attacker arrested, accused of stealing young Bronx girl's iPhone, kicking her in face

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) --
The violent attacker suspected of targeting a 10-year-old girl in the Bronx has been arrested weeks after the assault.

Police say Marcos Lazaro, 39, was caught on camera last month stealing the girl's iPhone and then kicking her while she was down. He was arrested Tuesday night on charges of robbery and assault.


The suspect first made sure no one was looking, and as the girl was about to walk into her lobby on Holland Avenue in Allerton, he grabbed her from behind, snatched her iPhone 7 Plus, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the face.

The child's mother, who did not want to be named, said the girl was swollen for three days, and her nose and lip are still bruised.

"If the guy wanted her phone or whatever she had in her hand, he was fine to take it. It was fine. I mean, whatever material comes and goes. But what he did after, he kicked her and dropped her to the floor. She's a 10-year-old. You're not supposed to do that to a girl," she said.

The incident happened May 25th - the child had never seen her attacker before that day.

"She's a little scared. She's a little scared to go by herself to the deli, to go to school by herself, but she's doing fine. She doesn't think about that too much, because I try to talk to her, just let it go," the girl's mother said.

Lazaro was taken to the hospital following his arrest before his arraignment.

