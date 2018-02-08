  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Violent purse snatching shows knife struggle in Queens

Surveillance video shows the violent struggle.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) --
A violent attempted robbery in the lobby of a Queens apartment building was caught on camera.

The video released by police shows the attacker grabbing a woman in her Jackson Height's building and trying to steal her bag while pulling out a knife.

The two struggled over the bag, eventually stumbling out the front door where the woman was able to scream for help.

The suspect ran away empty handed.

Related Topics:
purse snatchingsurveillance videoJackson HeightsQueensNew York City
Naked man covered in cooking oil attacks family
Yankees acquire Russell Wilson in trade with Rangers
Elderly Long Island man says video shows wrongful arrest
