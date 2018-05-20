Wake for 10-year-old Paramus girl killed in New Jersey school bus crash

A wake will be held for a student killed in the New Jersey bus crash.

Naveen Dhaliwal
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Family, friends, and classmates will gather Sunday to say goodbye to a 5th grader killed in a bus crash in New Jersey.

A wake will be held in Clifton for 10-year-old Miranda Vargas.

It comes as students at East Brook Middle School in Paramus added to the growing memorial to Vargas and teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy.

Both were killed Thursday on the way to a field trip when their school bus collided with a dump truck in Mount Olive.

Sunday night, the community will join together for an all-faith service for both victims at Our Lady of the Visitation Church.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Vargas, who leaves behind her parents and twin sister.

