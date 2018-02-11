ICE RESCUE

Wake for 11-year-old boy who drowned in icy pond in Forest Park, Queens

A wake will be held for the boy who fell through the ice in Queens.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
Mourners gathered at a wake Sunday for the young boy who died rescuing a friend who fell through the ice at a Queens pond.

11-year-old Anthony Perez pulled his friend from Strack Pond in Woodhaven last week, but fell in himself and drowned.

Perez's wake is being held at Walsh-Labella Funeral home in Glendale.

A resident also left a notebook at Strack Pond where mourners can leave messages.

Perez's funeral will be Monday at St. Pancras Church.

