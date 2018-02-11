WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --Mourners gathered at a wake Sunday for the young boy who died rescuing a friend who fell through the ice at a Queens pond.
11-year-old Anthony Perez pulled his friend from Strack Pond in Woodhaven last week, but fell in himself and drowned.
Perez's wake is being held at Walsh-Labella Funeral home in Glendale.
A resident also left a notebook at Strack Pond where mourners can leave messages.
Perez's funeral will be Monday at St. Pancras Church.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts