ICE RESCUE

Wake to be held for 11-year-old boy who drowned in icy pond in Forest Park, Queens

A wake will be held for the boy who fell through the ice in Queens.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
A wake will be held Sunday for the young boy who died rescuing a friend who fell through the ice at a Queens pond.

11-year-old Anthony Perez pulled his friend from Strack Pond in Woodhaven last week - but fell in himself and drowned.

Perez's wake will be at Walsh-Labella Funeral home in Glendale.

A resident also left a notebook at Strack Pond where mourners can leave messages.

Perez's funeral will be Monday at St. Pancras Church.

