Wake to be held for New Jersey man killed in truck terror attack

Truck attack victim Darren Drake will be remembered at a wake Saturday.

NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Mourners will gather to remember the New Jersey man who was among eight killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike path.

The wake for Darren Drake will be held Saturday afternoon at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. He will be buried Monday morning at the Church of the Ascencion in New Milford.

The 32-year-old project manager for Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center was out for a bike ride between meetings Tuesday when the truck hit and killed him.

His father, James Drake, says that he drove Darren every day to the train terminal in suburban Hoboken so he could commute to his job in the city.

Drake's father described him as the perfect son.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

