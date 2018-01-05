  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Wall collapses under weight of snow, ice at Nanuet senior citizen complex

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) --
A wall collapsed at a senior complex in Rockland County Thursday.

It happened at the Middlewood Senior Citizens Complex on North Middletown Road in Nanuet.

The wall, part of a breezeway that is a roofed outdoor passage, is believed to have collapsed because of snow and ice buildup on the roof.

No one was injured, but three apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

Inspectors are working to determine if the building is stable. The supervisor believes they will be able to clear two of the apartments shortly, but the third has a large crack in the wall and is pending further study.

The Middlewood Senior Citizens Complex was built in the 1970s.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowstormnursing homesenior citizenswall collapsecollapseNanuetRockland County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Monster nor'easter storm dumps snow on New York City region
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
AccuWeather Alert: Frigid temps follow winter blast
13-year-old girl dies, several others injured by carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
13th person dies one week after Bronx fire
Jumbo jet lands at small NY airport
6-year-old Newark boy missing in snowstorm found safe
Hundreds of crashes reported during major snowstorm
Show More
How the snowstorm is affecting mass transit, travel
Gas station awning collapses in New Jersey
Police, good Samaritans offer helping hands in snowstorm
More News
Photos
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve in Times Square
PHOTOS: Devastating Bronx fire kills at least 12
More Photos