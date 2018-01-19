Crews worked to rescue four teenagers who were trapped on thin ice in Westchester County.The boys were trapped on the lake at Edith Read Sanctuary in Rye when they called for help."We were just there on the island...and then we saw the cop - two guys come out with a little trailer, and pulled us in," says Gian Dellicolli. "That's really all they did for us. Then they gave us a good old lecture."The ice held up to the weight of the rescuers and the teens safely were able to make it off without any injuries.