BROADWAY BACKSTAGE

Broadway Backstage Spring Preview 2018

NEW YORK --
Join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Charlesworth and Paul Thornley, a star of this season's most talked about play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" for "Broadway Backstage Spring Preview." Watch the special here:
Watch part 1 of our Broadway special.

Watch part 2 of our Broadway special.

Watch part 3 of our Broadway special.

Watch part 4 of our Broadway special.



There's so much to choose from on the Great White Way this spring: We'll help you decide what shows are worth your time and money. We've got the inside info on all the hottest tickets and biggest names, including:

Andrew Garfield / "Angels in America"
Denzel Washington and David Morse / "The Iceman Cometh"
Tina Fey / "Mean Girls"
Jim Parsons / "The Boys in the Band"
Laurie Metcalf / "Three Tall Women"

Joshua Jackson / "Children of a Lesser God"
Condola Rashad and Daniel Sunjata / "St. Joan"
Tom Hollander / "Travesties"
Norbert Leo Butz / "My Fair Lady"
Jimmy Buffett / "Escape to Margaretville"

Co-host Paul Thornley gives us the scoop on "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and talks about his role as "Ron Weasley" in this two-part, Tony-nominated play.

And we go behind-the-scenes of another potential Tony winner, "Frozen", in an up close and personal visit to the dressing room of Jelani Alladin, who plays "Kristoff" in this blockbuster musical.

Plus, we'll go to the workshop of a Broadway fabric painter in the heart of Brooklyn and watch him work his magic.

This is your go-to guide to the new Broadway season, from its innovative new musicals to soul searching dramas - ABC7's got it all!!
