FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --A four-alarm fire is burning through a row of stores in the Fordham section of the Bronx
The fire broke out on East 194th Street just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Aerial ladders helped knock down a lot of the visible flames around 6:15 a.m. The fire is not yet under control.
The fire appears to be affecting a Laundromat, pizza shop, and a grocery store.
So far, no injuries are reported.
