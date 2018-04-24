Fire burning through row of stores in Fordham, Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
A four-alarm fire is burning through a row of stores in the Fordham section of the Bronx

The fire broke out on East 194th Street just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Photos of the fire from the scene


Aerial ladders helped knock down a lot of the visible flames around 6:15 a.m. The fire is not yet under control.

The fire appears to be affecting a Laundromat, pizza shop, and a grocery store.

So far, no injuries are reported.

