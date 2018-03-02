WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on the snow plow theft in Woodside.

Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Police are on the lookout for three guys who allegedly stole a snow plow in Queens.

Officers say three guys backed a pickup truck next to a Best Buy in Woodside in February, and then teamed up to steal the Western Uni-mount snow plow.

RAW VIDEO:

EMBED More News Videos

Police say three men stole a snow plow in Woodside, Queens.


The plow weighs about 500 pounds, but that did not stop the men from hauling it onto the bed of the pickup.

The plow is valued at about $4,500.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
snow plowtheftbest buyWoodsideNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nor'easter wreaks havoc on evening commute
11-year-old killed by falling tree during nor'easter
Brutal winds overturn trucks on Cuomo Bridge
Student allegedly killed parents in Michigan dorm shooting
Scaffolding collapses in Manhattan
NYPD officer accused of exposing himself to colleagues
AccuWeather: Weekend clearing to follow nor'easter
'You're evil!' - Mother lashes out at nanny accused of murdering children
Show More
Police: Teen abducted walking home after school
Man accused of mailing false bombs to teen he met online
Manhole fires force 100 residents from Bronx apartments
Teen first diagnosed with flu finds out it's cancer
Jury deliberates in trial of ex-Cuomo aide Percoco
More News
Top Video
New York City's hidden museum
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
Behind the scenes of 'The Florida Project'
More Video