WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3167532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say three men stole a snow plow in Woodside, Queens.

Police are on the lookout for three guys who allegedly stole a snow plow in Queens.Officers say three guys backed a pickup truck next to a Best Buy in Woodside in February, and then teamed up to steal the Western Uni-mount snow plow.The plow weighs about 500 pounds, but that did not stop the men from hauling it onto the bed of the pickup.The plow is valued at about $4,500.----------