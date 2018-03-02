WATCH: Police: 3 men steal snow plow in Queens

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) --Police are on the lookout for three guys who allegedly stole a snow plow in Queens.
Officers say three guys backed a pickup truck next to a Best Buy in Woodside in February, and then teamed up to steal the Western Uni-mount snow plow.
RAW VIDEO:
The plow weighs about 500 pounds, but that did not stop the men from hauling it onto the bed of the pickup.
The plow is valued at about $4,500.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts