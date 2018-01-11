EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2930515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a woman being rescued after surviving a fall on the L train tracks.

A 22-year-old woman passed out and fell onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.The woman fell onto the tracks at 11:30 a.m. at the Bedford Avenue train station in Williamsburg. She was hit by a Manhattan-bound L-train, but amazingly did not suffer life-threatening injuries.Firefighters were able to free the woman about 20 minutes after she fell.She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.----------