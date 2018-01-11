WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --A 22-year-old woman passed out and fell onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.
The woman fell onto the tracks at 11:30 a.m. at the Bedford Avenue train station in Williamsburg. She was hit by a Manhattan-bound L-train, but amazingly did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Watch full rescue here:
Firefighters were able to free the woman about 20 minutes after she fell.
She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
