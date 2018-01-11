  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SUBWAY

WATCH: Woman rescued after being hit by L train in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on the rescue of a woman who was stuck by an L train in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 22-year-old woman passed out and fell onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

The woman fell onto the tracks at 11:30 a.m. at the Bedford Avenue train station in Williamsburg. She was hit by a Manhattan-bound L-train, but amazingly did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Watch full rescue here:
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a woman being rescued after surviving a fall on the L train tracks.



Firefighters were able to free the woman about 20 minutes after she fell.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
subwayrescueWilliamsburgNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUBWAY
Transit impostor's deal sends him to mental health facility
How the snowstorm is affecting mass transit, travel
MTA work trains collide in tunnel under the East River
Subway repairs disrupt service between Queens, Manhattan
More subway
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old girl
Sam's Club closings dozens of U.S. stores
Heavy rainfall to turn into bitter blast
Mugshots: MS-13 members arrested, some tied to LI murders
Patient left at cold bus stop wearing only gown, socks
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Village trustee ID'd as gunman in double murder-suicide
Victim of 'heart attack' now possible homicide victim
Show More
Community fighting to save popular bar from rent hike
A rough day for NJ Transit
Suspect pleads 'at this moment, not guilty' in pipe bomb attack
Armed standoff ends in New Jersey, schools closed for day
Dog dies at NJ PetSmart grooming appointment
More News
Top Video
Village trustee ID'd as gunman in double murder-suicide
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Eyewitness News Update
Mugshots: MS-13 members arrested, some tied to LI murders
More Video