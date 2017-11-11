Crews respond to water main break on Lower East Side

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Crews responded to the scene of a water main break on the Lower East Side Saturday morning.

It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Montgomery Street.

The FDNY, NYPD, Con Edison Steam, DEP and the Sanitation Department were all at the scene.

Crews are excavating a section of a 12-inch water main to isolate the site of the leak.

The DEP shut down valves to contain the water flow. There may have been some street undermining.

The Sanitation Department de-iced the area.

The M22 bus has been re-routed. Madison Street is closed between Montgomery and Gouverneur Street.

There are no reports of injuries or evacuations.

The DEP says several residential buildings in the area were left without water service.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
water main breakLower East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
Maltese puppy stolen from pet store at mall
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
Veterans Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
AccuWeather Alert: Record cold
Show More
Driver escapes before truck bursts into flames on LIE
Amtrak signal work to impact NJ Transit
Trump: Putin denies, is "insulted" by 2016 election meddling accusation
Firefighters battle large fire at scrap metal yard
EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out after out-of-control driver nearly hits kids
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos