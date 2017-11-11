Crews responded to the scene of a water main break on the Lower East Side Saturday morning.It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Montgomery Street.The FDNY, NYPD, Con Edison Steam, DEP and the Sanitation Department were all at the scene.Crews are excavating a section of a 12-inch water main to isolate the site of the leak.The DEP shut down valves to contain the water flow. There may have been some street undermining.The Sanitation Department de-iced the area.The M22 bus has been re-routed. Madison Street is closed between Montgomery and Gouverneur Street.There are no reports of injuries or evacuations.The DEP says several residential buildings in the area were left without water service.