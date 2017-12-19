Crews are on the scene of a water main break in the Bronx that knocked out water service to dozens of apartments Tuesday morning.The main ruptured on East 198th Street and Grand Concourse in Bedford Park at 7:17 a.m.Water has been shut off to 100 residential units and eight businesses.Crews are excavating to determine the cause of the break and make necessary repairs.Fire officials said there was two feet of water in the basement of 2842 Grand Concourse and shut down the boiler to the building, but the water has since been pumped out and the boiler was turned back on.There were no injuries or evacuations reported."I came out of the building to go around the corner and I seen water all over the place," said neighborhood resident Thomas Baumann. "There was a car parked on top of a Con Edison electrical power box and the water kept on shooting out of that, and it kept on going on. The fire department tried to get people into their cars to move them out and help people across the street."Residual water leaked into the subway on the D line that runs through the Grand Concourse. The MTA checked the location and said there was no impact to subway service.Buses that had been rerouted (BX-1 and BX-2) are back on their normal routes.The following street closures remain in effect:-East 198th Street between Grand Concourse and Briggs Avenue.-Valentine Avenue between East 197th Street and East 199th Street.Three vehicles were towed from the scene due to sidewalk undermining.Streets in the area are closed while the water main is fixed.----------