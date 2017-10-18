Staten Island water main break sends geyser of water into the air

A water main break on Staten Island caused damage to at least one house and sent a geyser of water hundreds of feet in the air

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
A water main break in Staten Island sent a geyser of water dozens of feet into the air late Wednesday morning.

The break happened just before 11 a.m. on Beebe Street, with the gushing water affecting several homes and streets.

The water damaged at least one house, shattering windows, and there were concerns nearby streets could buckle.

It looked like a river outside the homes, several of which had flooded basements.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, but area residents were without water service for several hours.

Crews were able to shut off the water, and they are working to assess the damage and make repairs.
