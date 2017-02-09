WINTER STORM

360 view: Winter storm blasts Times Square in NYC with snow

(WABC Photo/Mike Waterhouse)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A major snowstorm hit New York City Thursday, bring with it blowing snow that quickly covered the city's iconic Times Square.

Eyewitness News captured some 360 photos that show you what it looks like during the storm.

Take a look at the different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.


And here's a 360 walkthrough of Times Square (this may not work on all devices):
Related Topics:
weathersnow360 photosnowstormwinter stormTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WINTER STORM
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
Winter dangers: 7 health hazards that can send you to the ER
More winter storm
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for New York-area
Astronomical events in 2017 you don't want to miss
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
Schools closed as NY area walloped with blast of winter snow
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for New York-area
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Schools closed as NY area walloped with blast of winter snow
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Buses spin out, get stuck across New York City
Show More
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Suffolk and Nassau counties
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Rockland County
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Queens
Exclusive: Charles Oakley speaks out after MSG arrest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos