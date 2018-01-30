AccuWeather: A little more snow

NEW YORK (WABC) --Winter may be over on the calendar, but snow (just a little) is still in the AccuWeather forecast.
A fast-moving system will bring a quick burst of snow across parts of the area Friday morning before changing over to rain by late morning as temperatures climb into the 50s. Generally, less than an inch of snow expected.
A more significant storm will trail off to the south on Saturday.
That storm could cause a few light snow showers across the area in the morning before clearing.
Any snowfall will likely accumulate on grassy surfaces with less if any on the pavement and roads, especially in the city. Again, little accumulation is expected.
One last hurrah from winter may impact us on Monday night into Tuesday with a wintry mix turning over to all rain.
