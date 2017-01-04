ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold comeback, then snow

The winter cold is making a return to the New York area, setting the stage for a quick-hitting snow event in time for the Friday morning commute.THURSDAY:Some sun to start the day, but clouds begin to arrive in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 30s, but wind chills will make it feel colder.CURRENT ACCUWEATHER FORECAST:THURSDAY NIGHT:Light snow arrives after midnight. Most of the snowfall should occur on Long Island and south of the city. AccuWeather expects anywhere from a coating to two inches, with higher amounts closer to the coast.FRIDAY:Expect slippery conditions in some areas for the morning commute. Any snow will taper off by mid-morning. We may see some sun in the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to make it above freezing.WEEKEND:We're also watching another southern system that could bring some more light snow to the area on Saturday. Sunday looks sunny but breezy. Temperatures will be below freezing both days.