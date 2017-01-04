ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Possible snow for Friday morning

The cold makes a return to the New York area tonight, setting the groundwork for a quick-hitting snow event in time for the Friday morning commute.A dry cold front will push through the region overnight, dropping most areas below freezing with even colder wind chills.While Thursday will be a dry day, a wintry system to the south is expected to clip the Northeast early Friday with a touch of snow.CURRENT ACCUWEATHER FORECAST:Most of the snowfall should occur on Long Island and south of the city. AccuWeather expects anywhere from a coating to an inch. North and west of the city may little or no snow.We're also watching another southern system that could bring some more light snow to the area on Saturday.