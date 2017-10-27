NEW YORK CITY --A tropical storm system is forecast to move up the coast over the weekend and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the New York City area on Sunday into Monday.
While we will be enjoying a couple of nice fall days on Friday and Saturday, a low pressure system will be tracking across the eastern Gulf of Mexico into Florida.
The storm system is expected to track up the east coast bringing rain from Washington D.C. starting late Saturday night and moving into the New York City area on Sunday.
Some of the heaviest rain will be between New York City and Boston Sunday evening.
Flash Flooding is possible with gusty winds of 30 to 50 mph.
Heavy rain is expected to move into New England on Monday, but if the storm slows down, the system could impact the Monday morning commute.
The fast pace of the storm in the Northeast should limit the duration of any coastal flooding and beach erosion to several hours.
