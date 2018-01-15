A "clipper system" is expected to spread snow across the Tri-State area later Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Much of the steadiest, accumulating snow will occur at night, causing slick spots on most untreated surfaces.
In the meantime, Monday will be continued cold with clouds winning out over sun in most areas as highs only hit the upper 20s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 24.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with some snow likely during the afternoon, especially north and west of New York City. Highs will be in the mid 30s, so any snow would initially have a tough time accumulating, but watch for slick spots north and west of the city for the evening commute.
The snow will overspread the rest of the area Tuesday night, with an inch or two expected in New York City and along the coast, but two to four inches north and west of the city and also along the north shore of Long Island. Low temperatures will dip down to freezing or just below, allowing the snow to accumulate more readily.
Snow showers Wednesday morning will give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Slick travel conditions may persist during the morning commute, but should improve as the day goes on and temperatures rise above freezing. Cold conditions continue into Thursday, but we'll be back up to normal on Friday, and above average as we head into the weekend!
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow on the way for the Tri-State
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories
More News