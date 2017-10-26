WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain possible on Sunday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK CITY --
A tropical storm system is forecast to move up the coast over the weekend and bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the New York City area on Sunday into Monday.

The low pressure is expected to form and track across the eastern Gulf of Mexico into Florida by Saturday.

The storm system is expected to track up the east coast bringing rain from Washington D.C. starting late Saturday night and moving into the New York City area on Sunday.

Some of the heaviest rain will be between New York City and Boston Sunday evening.

Flash Flooding is possible with gusty winds of 30 to 50 mph.

Heavy rain is expected to move into New England on Monday, but if the storm slows down, the system could impact the Monday morning commute.

The fast pace of the storm in the Northeast should limit the duration of any coastal flooding and beach erosion to several hours.

Download the AccuWeather app for continuing updates on the storm, and tune in Eyewitness News throughout the day for updates from meteorologists Lee Goldberg, Bill Evans, Amy Freeze and Jeff Smith.

Check the AccuWeather forecast and AccuTrack radar anytime at abc7ny.com/weather.
