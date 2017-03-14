WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain Friday in the New York area

EMBED </>More News Videos

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A soaking rainstorm will drench the New York area on Friday, causing localized flooding and some travel problems.

The same storm that caused renewed flooding in the central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley will roll northeastward through the end of the week.

Stormy conditions will be moving in and becoming heavy in the New York City area from southwest to northeast during the early morning and is likely to continue through evening rush hour.

The heaviest rain should occur between 8:00 am and 3:00 p.m. Some thunderstorms are possible.
Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected with damaging wind gusts up to 50 m.p.h.

Watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast aboveand get the all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

OTHER WEATHER LINKS
AccuTrack Radar
Severe weather alerts
Futurecast
School closings and delays
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near Dallas
More Weather
Top Stories
President Donald Trump arrives in NYC for visit to Intrepid
Protesters gather for President Trump's visit to NYC
Here's how traffic will be impacted by Trump's NYC visit
Ex-NJ cop guilty in wrong-way DWI crash that killed 2
Tattooed fitness model accused of robberies is arrested
House approves President Trump's health care bill
Judge won't let drug lord El Chapo out of solitary confinement
Show More
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Fire crews remove riders on stuck roller coaster
Prosecutor: Driver went 111 mph in crash that killed woman on Williamsburg Bridge
MUGSHOTS: Ex-pro basketball player charged in heroin bust
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
More News
Top Video
President Donald Trump arrives in NYC for visit to Intrepid
House approves President Trump's health care bill
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
New Jersey first responders honored at annual Valor Awards
More Video