AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch issued for the Tri-State area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Tri-State area ahead of another potential nor'easter that could bring several inches of snow especially later Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Click here for the latest alerts from the National Weather Service

Clouds will increase Monday night and Tuesday with some rain and wet snow making it into southern and central New Jersey Tuesday afternoon. Ironically, Spring begins at 12:15 pm on Tuesday.

The precipitation will initially be fighting dry air as it tries to move north, so snow or rain probably won't begin until Tuesday night for New York City and points north. Expect a wintry mix as the precipitation begins, since mid-level temperatures are initially marginal for all snow.

Any mixed precipitation should change to all snow on Wednesday as colder air gets wrapped into a developing coastal storm located just offshore. Expect at least a few inches of snow over much of the area, with the potential for more than six inches in spots.



Those heavier totals will depend on temperature, elevation, and location of the more intense snowfall bands. Ground temperatures will also play a big role in how much can accumulate, with the highest totals in grassy areas. The sun angle is high this time of year, and that can make it very difficult for snow to accumulate on the pavement, but streets can become slushy even during the daylight hours of Wednesday when the snowfall intensity is heavier.

Wind and coastal flooding could also become an issue, but probably won't be quite as significant as in the last few nor'easters. Everything should taper off Wednesday night, with sun returning on Thursday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
