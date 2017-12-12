NEW YORK (WABC) --The coldest air of the season so far has arrived an Arctic front moved into the area. A combination of cold and wind will make it feel like the single digits by daybreak.
There was some rain and snow with the front as temperatures were set to tumble into the 20s overnight with winds gusting up to 40mph at times.
If anything, the wind may be a bit stronger on Wednesday, sustained at 15-30mph and gusting to 45mph. That means that even with some sunshine helping our temperatures into the low 30s, it'll never feel warmer than the teens.
Our attention then turns to a fast-moving clipper system late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That will spread some snow showers into the area during that time frame, and at worst could coat the ground and make for a slippery Thursday morning commute.
Temperatures may recover to just above freezing on Thursday with some sunshine returning in the afternoon.
A storm system will then try to organize off of the East Coast on Friday, but right now any precipitation with that looks to stay offshore. We will have more clouds though, and that could keep temperatures from reaching freezing during the afternoon.
We'll finally have a moderating trend over the weekend, and highs could hit 40 degrees on Sunday. The next system of interest could spread a few rain or snow showers in here by Monday.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
