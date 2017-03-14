  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Bitter blast on the way

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Following a day of seasonable temperatures Tuesday, a blast of bitter cold weather will be moving into the New York area for the next several days.

The high Tuesday will be in the mid 48 with rain or snow showers possible.

In the evening temperatures will start to drop sharply with a low of 26 and wind that could make it feel more like single digits.

Wednesday will be blustery and cold with a high of 32 that will feel like the teens at times, and snow flurries possible.

Thursday and Friday will also be below normal, with a high of 31 both days.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Snow moves out, but bitter cold on the way
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
10 first snowfall photos you won't want to miss
SPONSORED: Above and Beyond: Making a difference after Superstorm Sandy
More Weather
Top Stories
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
Passageway reopens after NYC pipe bomb explosion
These hero police officers took down the NYC bomb suspect
Experts call attempted suicide attack a 'game changer'
Former NFL players accused of sexual misconduct
Voters head to polls in high-stakes Alabama Senate race
Uber driver accused of exposing himself to passenger
Video: Surveillance shows explosion inside NYC subway tunnel
Show More
Witnesses describe controlled chaos after terror attack
Trump tells NASA to send astronauts back to the moon in new directive
'The Chew' co-host accused of sexual misconduct
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old girl
Christmas decorations vandals caught on camera
More News
Top Video
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
Passageway reopens after NYC pipe bomb explosion
Christmas decorations vandals caught on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video