AccuWeather Alert: Bitter blast on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --Following a day of seasonable temperatures Tuesday, a blast of bitter cold weather will be moving into the New York area for the next several days.
The high Tuesday will be in the mid 48 with rain or snow showers possible.
In the evening temperatures will start to drop sharply with a low of 26 and wind that could make it feel more like single digits.
Wednesday will be blustery and cold with a high of 32 that will feel like the teens at times, and snow flurries possible.
Thursday and Friday will also be below normal, with a high of 31 both days.
