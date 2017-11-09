WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold arrives

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The coldest air of the season so far will move in on Friday, and records could even fall by Saturday morning. The growing season will come to an abrupt end across the entire area.

The Arctic cold front will arrive Thursday night with a brief shower in spots, and perhaps even a snow shower well north and west of New York City. Winds will shift into the northwest 12-25 mph.

Friday will be windy and sharply colder despite some sunshine. High temperatures won't make it out of the 30s, and the wind will make it feel like the 20s through much of the day. Friday night's low is expected to drop to 26 degrees in Central Park, potentially breaking the record low of 28 for the date, set back in 1933!

Saturday will still be cold, but not nearly as windy. Highs will make a run at 40 by then.

