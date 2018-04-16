AccuWeather Alert: Clearing, but windy

NEW YORK (WABC) --The heavy rain that drenched the Tri-State and caused flooding and other problems is over, but windy conditions remain this afternoon..
The wind-swept rain caused street flooding across the region, with some vehicle rescues also reported in Hoboken and Newark.
Flooding in Newark !!! @Erica4NY @JamesGWeather @JaniceHuff4ny @AmyFreeze7 @JimCantore @JenCarfagno @Evansweather @MichelePowersWx @nynjpaweather @WeatherNation @WizardWeather @DaveCurren @NickGregoryFox5 pic.twitter.com/ucbJdtynUO— Brian Sudol (@sudbri) April 16, 2018
As the skies begin to clear this afternoon, windy conditions will remain. High temperatures will be around 60.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with perhaps a rain or snow shower north and west of the city. The low will be in the lower 40s.
Expect clouds and a few breaks of sun with a stray rain/snow shower north and west of the city on Tuesday. It'll be brisk and chilly with a high only around 50.
There will be some improvement Wednesday, with mild sun and a high of 60.
Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s by the end of the week.
