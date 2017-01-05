WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold today, snow tonight

The winter cold is making a return to the New York area, setting the stage for a quick-hitting snow event in time for the Friday morning commute.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for New York City, Westchester County in New York; Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island; parts of New Jersey, including Atlantic, Ocean, Monmouth, Mercer and Middlesex counties. The National Weather Service is predicting 1 to 3 inches in the advisory areas with locally higher amounts.

TODAY:
Some sun to start the day, but clouds begin to arrive in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 30s, but wind chills will make it feel colder. Highs will be around 35, but it will feel much colder because of the wind.


TONIGHT:
Light snow arrives after midnight. Most of the snowfall should occur on Long Island and south of the city. AccuWeather expects anywhere from a coating to 2 inches, with higher amounts and best chance for more than 2 inches closer to the coast.

FRIDAY:
Expect slippery conditions in some areas for the morning commute. Any snow will taper off by mid-morning. We may see some sun in the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to make it above freezing.

For New York City, alternate side rules will be suspended for Friday for snow operations, but meters will remain in effect.

WEEKEND:
We're also watching another southern system that could bring some more light snow to the area on Saturday, although at this point that seems unlikely. Sunday looks sunny but breezy. Temperatures will be below freezing both days.

