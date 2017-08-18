Please do not drive through flooded streets. Turn around don't drown — HackensackFDNJ (@HackensackFDNJ) August 18, 2017

Significant flooding has been reported in some parts of the New York City region as storms dumped heavy rain Friday morning.One of the hardest hit areas is Hackensack, where Hudson Street has turned into a river.Here's a look at the scene from the Hackensack Fire Department:And here's what it was like in Central Park during the GMA concert series:Meteorologist Bill Evans said the storms are expected in the morning and again in the evening Friday, prompting this to be an AccuWeather Alert day.Emergency crews are offering an important reminder:If you have photos or video of the weather (only capture when it's safe to do so!), send to us via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #abc7NY.Here is the latest AccuWeather forecast: