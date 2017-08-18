WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Flash flooding reported as storms dump heavy rain

Flooding has been reported as storms more through the New York City region.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Significant flooding has been reported in some parts of the New York City region as storms dumped heavy rain Friday morning.

One of the hardest hit areas is Hackensack, where Hudson Street has turned into a river.

Here's a look at the scene from the Hackensack Fire Department:

And here's what it was like in Central Park during the GMA concert series:

Meteorologist Bill Evans said the storms are expected in the morning and again in the evening Friday, prompting this to be an AccuWeather Alert day.

Emergency crews are offering an important reminder:

Here is the latest AccuWeather forecast:
The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

