AccuWeather says we'll see everything from a soaking rain, to record highs, to some measurable snow over the next few days.TUESDAY: Foggy and cloudy in the morning with rain developing by mid-day. High 48.There is a freezing rain advisory in Putnam, Orange, Wesern Passaic, Sussex, Warren, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London counties until 1 p.m.Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster are under a winter weather advisory.TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures slowly rising overnight.WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the mid-60s.WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. Low 33.THURSDAY: Snow continuing in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and much colder. High 34.