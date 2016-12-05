  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
AccuWeather Alert: Wild week of weather ahead

Forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
AccuWeather says we'll see everything from a soaking rain, to record highs, to some measurable snow over the next few days.

TUESDAY: Foggy and cloudy in the morning with rain developing by mid-day. High 48.

There is a freezing rain advisory in Putnam, Orange, Wesern Passaic, Sussex, Warren, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London counties until 1 p.m.

Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess and Western Ulster are under a winter weather advisory.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures slowly rising overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A shower in the morning, and then clouds give way to sun with temperatures soaring to record highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning sharply colder with rain turning to accumulating snow. Low 33.

THURSDAY: Snow continuing in the morning. Otherwise, cloudy and much colder. High 34.
Lee Goldberg has this week's weather forecast.


