WINTER STORM

AccuWeather Alert: Frigid temps follow winter blast in New York City area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Bone-chilling cold is expected to continue Friday morning after a monster nor'easter blasted the region Thursday, with the worst lasting through early Sunday.

The severe weather came with a phenomenon that's called a "bombogenesis" or "bomb cyclone". It happens when a storm rapidly intensifies and causes a rapid change in pressure.

Here's a look at the current temperatures and wind chill:



Friday will be brutally cold with strong, gusty winds and a high only in the teens, despite some sunshine. Blowing and drifting snow will continue in open areas, and wind chills will be -10 to -20 for much of the day.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, blustery and frigid, with a low of 4 degrees in the city, but even colder in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and remaining extremely cold with a high of 12, but feeling like -10 to -20 for much of the day. The low at night could dip down to near zero in the city, breaking the old record of 4 degrees set in 2014.

Sunday will still be quite cold, but not as windy with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and a high in the upper teens.

Monday will be rather cloudy and not as cold with some snow, ice or rain possible, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high temperature may rise above freezing for the first time in 13 days.

Clouds will break for some sunshine on Tuesday, with the high actually reaching 40 or higher. Some chillier air returns for the middle of next week, but nothing like what we've been experiencing recently.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
