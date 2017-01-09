ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way

Dress Warmly! Another Cold Morning Coming At You! pic.twitter.com/BpnKY4TLbE — Bill Evans (@Evansweather) January 9, 2017

The Tri-State area will be shivering through bitter cold temperatures Monday, but the weather will get warmer as the week goes along.The AccuWeather forecast calls for a high temperature of 25 for Monday.Winds will diminish, but wind chills will still be in the teens and 20's.By Tuesday, temperatures will begin to moderate with a high of 39, though there could be a mix of rain and snow late in the day.The warmup continues later in the week with a high of 47 on Wednesday, and 55 on Thursday.