WINTER STORM

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frigid today, but a warmup on the way
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Tri-State area will be shivering through bitter cold temperatures Monday, but the weather will get warmer as the week goes along.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a high temperature of 25 for Monday.

Winds will diminish, but wind chills will still be in the teens and 20's.

By Tuesday, temperatures will begin to moderate with a high of 39, though there could be a mix of rain and snow late in the day.

The warmup continues later in the week with a high of 47 on Wednesday, and 55 on Thursday.

