NEW YORK (WABC) --Bone-chilling cold continued Saturday in the New York area, with temperatures starting out in the single digits and dangerously low wind chills making it feel even colder.
A wind chill advisory is in effect until Sunday at 10 a.m.
The temperature in Central Park Saturday morning was 8 degrees with a wind chill reading of -9.
Here's a look at the current temperatures and wind chill:
Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and remaining extremely cold with a high of 12, but feeling like -10 to -20 for much of the day. The low at night could dip down to near zero in the city, breaking the old record of 4 degrees set in 2014.
Sunday will still be quite cold, but not as windy with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and a high in the upper teens.
After the weekend, more relief is on the way.
Monday will be rather cloudy and not as cold with some snow, ice or rain possible, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high temperature may rise above freezing for the first time in 13 days.
Clouds will break for some sunshine on Tuesday, with the high actually reaching 40 or higher. Some chillier air returns for the middle of next week, but nothing like what we've been experiencing recently.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.