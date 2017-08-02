NEW YORK (WABC) --Strong storms packing damaging lightning and hail are moving through the New York City area Wednesday, triggering weather warnings in multiple counties.
The weather system entered the region just before noon. Warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey and Westchester County in New York.
INCIDENT REPORTS
In Woodbridge, New Jersey, police said lightning struck a pole on West Pond Road near the Perth Amboy line. The strike caused the pole to catch fire.
In Wayne Township, police report a downed utility pole, downed wires and flooding on NJ 23. All lanes were closed and traffic has been detoured.
Large hail was reported across the area, including in Paterson, North Caldwell and Fairfield in New Jersey.
Here's video showing the hail falling in Fairfield:
Fairfield NJ pic.twitter.com/aHNujDdErl— Sheryle (@Sheryle1122) August 2, 2017
