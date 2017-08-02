  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Daily White House press briefing
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
SEVERE WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Damaging hail, flooding accompany storms in New York City area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Strong storms packing damaging lightning and hail are moving through the New York City area Wednesday, triggering weather warnings in multiple counties.

The weather system entered the region just before noon. Warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey and Westchester County in New York.

Some warnings in effect in the region. Click here for the current list.

INCIDENT REPORTS

In Woodbridge, New Jersey, police said lightning struck a pole on West Pond Road near the Perth Amboy line. The strike caused the pole to catch fire.

In Wayne Township, police report a downed utility pole, downed wires and flooding on NJ 23. All lanes were closed and traffic has been detoured.

Large hail was reported across the area, including in Paterson, North Caldwell and Fairfield in New Jersey.

Here's video showing the hail falling in Fairfield:

If you have photos or video of severe weather, send them to us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #abc7NY.

Keep checking back for the latest on the AccuWeather forecast from Eyewitness News' team of meteorologists.
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatheraccuweather alertNew York CityTeaneckWoodbridgeWayne
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
