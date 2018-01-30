WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain and flood watches

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flash Flood Watches are in effect for New York City and northern New Jersey as heavy rain continues into the evening.

With the ground already saturated from the recent rainfall, it won't take much additional rain to produce localized flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage and along smaller streams and creeks.

The rain will become heavier and more widespread Wednesday night. The steadiest rain is expected to continue until about 2 a.m.

As much as two to four inches of rain can fall in parts of the area by the time the storms have moved through.

Drier air will try to move into areas west of New York City on Thursday. It will be warm and humid with spotty showers or thunderstorms, and a high of 84.

