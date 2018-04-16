AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, blustery wind

Heavy rain is moving across the Tri-State area Monday morning, which can lead to flooding problems. Expect rain amounts to average one to two inches with localized higher amounts.Monday will be cloudy and windy with heavy rain and a thunderstorm during the morning followed by a couple of afternoon showers and even a few breaks of sun. The greatest chance of flooding will be late morning to around midday. Highs will be around 60.Monday night will be mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with perhaps a rain or snow shower north and west of the city. The low will be in the lower 40s.Expect clouds and a few breaks of sun with a stray rain/snow shower north and west of the city on Tuesday. It'll be brisk and chilly with a high only around 50.Wednesday we wil see some improvement with mild sun and a high of 60.Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s by the end of the week.----------