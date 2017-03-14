NEW YORK (WABC) --A soaking rainstorm is drenching the New York area Friday, and is expected to cause localized flooding and some travel problems.
There is a FLOOD WARNING right now for parts of New Jersey, New York City, Westchester and Rockland counties until 4:30 p.m.
This same storm that led to renewed flooding in the central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley is now hitting the northeast.
Stormy conditions moved in and became heavy in the New York City area from southwest to northeast Friday morning. Rain is likely to continue through evening rush hour.
The heaviest rain should occur between now and 3 p.m. Some thunderstorms are possible.
Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected with damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph.
