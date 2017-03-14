WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds for Tuesday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A storm packing drenching rain and potentially damaging winds will be moving into the New York area on Tuesday.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for steady rain starting in the predawn hours and picking up in intensity as the morning goes on, with the heaviest downpours expected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. before the storm clears out.

Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to an inch.

Wind gusts could reach at least 50 miles an hour in some areas, especially Connecticut and Long Island, strong enough to bring down tree limbs and power lines.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be mild with a high of 58 before turning colder as the week goes on, with Thursday's high only getting up to 34.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
