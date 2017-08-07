ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain moves in

NEW YORK (WABC) --Heavy rain is making its way into the New York area and will continue through the afternoon, making for a potentially messy evening commute.
A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the region until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The rain could produce localized flooding in low-lying or poor drainage locations.
Flash Flood Watch. Rain timing and totals. https://t.co/Df2XXwjPGP #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/Hy1lAGtBMN— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) August 7, 2017
AccuWeather says the rain will intensify during the afternoon and evening with embedded thunderstorms.
The heaviest bands could produce up to three inches in some spots.
The rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday, when it will be less humid with a high of 79.
Check the weather and AccuTrack radar any time at abc7NY.com/weather.
