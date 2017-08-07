  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor discusses new plan to tax NYC's wealthiest to fund subway repairs
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain moves in

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Heavy rain is making its way into the New York area and will continue through the afternoon, making for a potentially messy evening commute.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the region until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The rain could produce localized flooding in low-lying or poor drainage locations.


AccuWeather says the rain will intensify during the afternoon and evening with embedded thunderstorms.

The heaviest bands could produce up to three inches in some spots.

RELATED: Severe Weather Alerts

The rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday, when it will be less humid with a high of 79.

Check the weather and AccuTrack radar any time at abc7NY.com/weather.

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherrainaccuweatheraccuweather alertNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Two simple homemade solar viewers
Facts that will get you excited for the eclipse
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
AccuWeather Alert: Hail, flooding accompany storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Lawsuit claims Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
14-month-old boy killed after being run over by cab
Mayor calls for tax on wealthiest 1 percent to fund subway repairs
Swimmer who died ID'd as incoming Cornell student from Bronx
Young girl holds lemonade stand for boy battling cancer
Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dies at 68
NY State Sen. John Flanagan says he completed alcohol treatment
Show More
2 Boy Scouts killed after sailboat hits power line
Cook charged with stabbing fellow cook at restaurant in Jersey City
New video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on Philly plane
8 lost Purple Hearts being returned to families in NYC
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
More News
Top Video
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
Hikers capture terrifying encounter with mountain lion on video
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video