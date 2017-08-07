ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --It is a day to have the umbrellas handy, as heavy rain is making its way into the New York area.
A flash flood watch takes effect at noon for much of the region until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The rain could produce localized flooding in low-lying or poor drainage locations.
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Light rain this morning becomes heavy this afternoon with the potential for flooding. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/eaX4TZxrnh— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 7, 2017
AccuWeather says the rain will arrive in the morning north and west of New York City and intensify during the afternoon and evening with embedded thunderstorms.
The heaviest bands could produce up to three inches in some spots.
The rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday, when it will be less humid with a high of 79.
