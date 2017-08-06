WEATHER

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK --
After a day of beautiful weather to close out the weekend, heavy rain is on the way to the New York area for Monday.

The rain could produce localized flooding in low-lying or poor drainage locations.


AccuWeather says the rain will arrive about 7 a.m. Monday west of New York City and intensify during the rest of the morning and into the afternoon with embedded thunderstorms.

RELATED: Severe Weather Alerts

The rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday, when it will be less humid with a high in the upper 70's.

Check the weather and AccuTrack radar any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
