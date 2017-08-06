ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday

NEW YORK --After a day of beautiful weather to close out the weekend, heavy rain is on the way to the New York area for Monday.
The rain could produce localized flooding in low-lying or poor drainage locations.
Pleasant today, then rain and embedded thunderstorms tomorrow could cause localized flooding. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/fSMhOmcF8O— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 6, 2017
AccuWeather says the rain will arrive about 7 a.m. Monday west of New York City and intensify during the rest of the morning and into the afternoon with embedded thunderstorms.
The rain is expected to clear out by Tuesday, when it will be less humid with a high in the upper 70's.
Check the weather and AccuTrack radar any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.