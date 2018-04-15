AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Monday

Heavy rain will move across the Tri-State area Monday morning, which can lead to flooding problems. Expect rain amounts to average one to two inches with localized higher amounts. Also, easterly wind gusts of 35-45mph will push water onshore with minor to moderate coastal flooding during the times of high tide this evening and again Monday morning.Tonight will be cloudy and windy with rain and drizzle. After a low in the upper 30s, temperatures will gradually rise overnight.Monday will be cloudy and windy with heavy rain and a thunderstorm during the morning followed by a couple of afternoon showers and even a few breaks of sun. The greatest chance of flooding will be late morning to around midday. Highs will be around 60.Monday night will be mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with perhaps a rain or snow shower north and west of the city. The low will be in the lower 40s.Expect clouds and a few breaks of sun with a stray rain/snow shower north and west of the city on Tuesday. It'll be brisk and chilly with a high only around 50.----------