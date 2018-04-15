WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way for Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Heavy rain will move across the Tri-State area Monday morning, which can lead to flooding problems. Expect rain amounts to average one to two inches with localized higher amounts. Also, easterly wind gusts of 35-45mph will push water onshore with minor to moderate coastal flooding during the times of high tide this evening and again Monday morning.

Tonight will be cloudy and windy with rain and drizzle. After a low in the upper 30s, temperatures will gradually rise overnight.

Monday will be cloudy and windy with heavy rain and a thunderstorm during the morning followed by a couple of afternoon showers and even a few breaks of sun. The greatest chance of flooding will be late morning to around midday. Highs will be around 60.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with perhaps a rain or snow shower north and west of the city. The low will be in the lower 40s.

Expect clouds and a few breaks of sun with a stray rain/snow shower north and west of the city on Tuesday. It'll be brisk and chilly with a high only around 50.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alertsw
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherspringstormNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Celebrating Earth Day? Check out Earth Day Initiative
What will this year's hurricanes be named?
Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
More Weather
Top Stories
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Several hurt after wind-swept fire rips through apartment
Actor R. Lee Ermey of 'Full Metal Jacket' dies at 74
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Closing arguments to be made in UWS nanny murder trial
Police: LI man arrested with weapons after threatening phone call
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Philly arrests goes viral
Show More
Trump rages against Comey ahead of book, ABC News interview
Investigation into death of alleged shoplifter after altercation
Search on for man who opened fire inside Brooklyn bar
Trump defends use of 'mission accomplished' after Syria strike
Police hunt for suspect who attacked, robbed 73-year-old man in Brooklyn
More News