Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon and evening can lead to street flooding in poor drainage areas. There could also be damaging wind gusts in parts of the area.
In the meantime, tonight will be breezy, warm and humid with a shower in places late.
Tuesday will be cloudy, windy, warm and humid with periods of rain and a thunderstorm, steadiest and heaviest in the afternoon.
There's potential for downpours and damaging wind gusts of over 40 mph. Watch for flooding in poor drainage areas!
Heavy rain can continue into early Tuesday night, mainly east of New York City.
Rain should exit early Wednesday, although it'll linger longer over Long Island and Connecticut. Expect some sunshine to return Wednesday afternoon.
Check AccuWeather and AccuTrack Radar anytime by visiting abc7ny.com/weather.