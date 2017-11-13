WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A storm bringing drenching rain is headed for the New York area for the second half of the weekend.

The AccuWeather forecast calls for light rain moving in late Saturday afternoon and then getting heavier at night and through Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to total 1 to 2 and a half inches by earlly Monday morning.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of northern, central and southern New Jersey until Monday morning.

Temperatures will be unseasonably mild this weekend, running 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
